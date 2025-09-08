Two suspects arrested with 83 passports in Ganemulla

Two suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in the Horagolla area of the Ganemulla Police Division for the illegal possession of 83 passports belonging to various individuals.

The duo was arrested following a raid conducted by a team of officers from the Ganemulla Police Station, police said.

The male suspect is a 51-year-old resident of Wattala and the female suspect is a 62-year-old resident of Ganemulla.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Ganemulla Police.