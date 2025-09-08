Two suspects arrested over Grandpass shooting incident

Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the recent Grandpass shooting incident that claimed the life of one individual on the night of September 5.

According to police, the shooting was carried out by two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire near the Mahawatta clock tower, within the Grandpass Police Division.

Following an investigation conducted by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation, the duo was taken into custody by the police yesterday (07) on charges of aiding and abetting the crime, police said.

The arrested suspects are aged 31 and 32 years old and residents of Colombo 15, police stated.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Grandpass Police.