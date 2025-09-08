The Supreme Court has scheduled February 12, 2026 for the hearing of petitions challenging the constitutionality of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to appoint Deshabandhu Tennakoon as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The petitions were taken up today before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Mahinda Samayawardhena, and Justice Arjuna Obeysekara, which directed that the petitions be heard on February 12.

A total of nine petitions have been filed, including by His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Young Journalists Association, and other parties, said Ada Derana reporter.