UNHRC Resolution: Will India, South Africa and Japan back Sri Lanka?

The 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will be extremely decisive for Sri Lanka, former Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) Attorney-at-Law Prathibha Mahanamahewa stated.

The 60th session of the UNHRC is scheduled to commence today (08) and the interactive dialogue on the report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is scheduled to take place this afternoon.

Prathibha Mahanamahewa said that during this session, a resolution against Sri Lanka is likely to be proposed, and that it is a continuation of a series of similar resolutions that have been brought forward since 2010.

He noted that by continuously presenting such resolutions, allegations are being made that Sri Lanka is a country that systematically violates human rights, particularly in relation to alleged violations of the human rights of people in the Northern Province.

Mahanamahewa emphasized that if countries like India, South Africa, and Japan can be won over to support Sri Lanka, the resolution cannot proceed further.

He also mentioned that a draft of the resolution against Sri Lanka had already been submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about a month ago.