UNP agrees to work with SJB constructively in future

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to continue engaging cooperatively with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and other opposition political parties, in accordance with the consensus reached during initial discussions.

Accordingly, the UNP has also proposed the establishment of a committee or a similar mechanism to facilitate coordination with the SJB and other opposition parties.

In recent times, the UNP has engaged in discussions with opposition parties regarding ways to collaborate on matters of common interest.

UNP Chairman Former Minister Wajira Abeywardana stated that the party has resolved to consistently implement the points of agreement reached through those discussions.

Accordingly, he further noted that the UNP has decided to work transparently and constructively with the SJB going forward.