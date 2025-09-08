UNP agrees to work with SJB constructively in future

UNP agrees to work with SJB constructively in future

September 8, 2025   12:02 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to continue engaging cooperatively with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and other opposition political parties, in accordance with the consensus reached during initial discussions.

Accordingly, the UNP has also proposed the establishment of a committee or a similar mechanism to facilitate coordination with the SJB and other opposition parties.

In recent times, the UNP has engaged in discussions with opposition parties regarding ways to collaborate on matters of common interest.

UNP Chairman Former Minister Wajira Abeywardana stated that the party has resolved to consistently implement the points of agreement reached through those discussions.

Accordingly, he further noted that the UNP has decided to work transparently and constructively with the SJB going forward.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)