Presidents Fund to award scholarships for children of Sri Lankans affected abroad

Presidents Fund to award scholarships for children of Sri Lankans affected abroad

September 8, 2025   12:54 pm

The President’s Fund has announced plans to implement a scholarship program to safeguard the education of children residing in Sri Lanka whose parents working abroad have died, become disabled, or gone missing due to various circumstances.

Driven by the principle of “Leaving No One Behind in Education”, the initiative will be jointly implemented by the Presidential Fund, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Foreign Employment Bureau.

The decision was revealed during a recent meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, and Secretary to the Presidential Fund, Roshan Gamage, where the expansion of the Fund’s services was discussed.

The primary objective of the program is to ensure the uninterrupted and secure education of children in Sri Lanka whose parents working overseas are affected by unforeseen tragedies.

The sole eligibility criterion is that the affected individual must be a Sri Lankan national.

A comprehensive set of guidelines for awarding the scholarships will be released in due course.

The President’s Fund has already introduced a similar scholarship program for children of those who have died as a result of elephant attacks, and plans are underway to extend the initiative across various sectors in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)