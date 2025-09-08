Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail

September 8, 2025   01:14 pm

Former Member of Parliament Nimal Lanza, who was arrested by the Kochchikade Police over an assault incident and subsequently remanded by court, has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Negombo High Court.

Former MP Nimal Lanza was arrested on August 29 after surrendering to the Kochchikade Police.

The Attorney General filed charges against the former MP in connection with an assault and trespassing incident that occurred during a protest in 2006.
Subsequently, he was remanded until September 12.

