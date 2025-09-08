CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met

The Sri Lanka Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) claims that the government has not yet paid any attention to the ongoing work-to-rule campaign initiated by CEB workers.

The trade union action was launched recently in protest against the proposed restructure of the CEB into four separate entities. According to reports, the first phase of the trade union action is expected to continue until September 15.

However, if the government fails to provide a satisfactory response, the union has stated that they are prepared to escalate the action into a full-scale strike.

This was stated by Prabath Priyantha, the General Secretary of the CEB Nidahas Sewaka Sangamaya.