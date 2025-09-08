Harak Kata to remain in custody under PTA until trial ends  AG Informs court

Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as “Harak Kata”, a prominent underworld figure allegedly linked to large-scale drug trafficking, is to remain in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) until the conclusion of legal proceedings, as per a detention order issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, the Attorney General informed the Colombo High Court today (08).

This submission was presented by Senior State Counsel Sajith Bandara, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, during today’s hearing before High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka, Ada Derana reporter said.

During a previous hearing, the State Counsel informed court that after the expiry of the initial detention order, the suspect would be produced in remand custody.

However, due to security concerns, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence has decided to extend his detention under the PTA.