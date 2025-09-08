Disciplinary inquiry underway against Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha over comments on medicine shortage

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha from Badulla Teaching Hospital has been summoned before the Public Service Commission for a disciplinary inquiry.

This is in connection with a statement he made regarding the recent shortage of medicines.

When Ada Derana inquired from Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha, he stated that he is currently at the Public Service Commission following a summons issued through the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha was commended for discharging his duties with utmost dedication during a horrific bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya main road, last week. Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha acted with great dedication to save the lives of the victims, disregarding his own safety.