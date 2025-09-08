Disciplinary inquiry underway against Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha over comments on medicine shortage

Disciplinary inquiry underway against Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha over comments on medicine shortage

September 8, 2025   02:31 pm

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha from Badulla Teaching Hospital has been summoned before the Public Service Commission for a disciplinary inquiry.

This is in connection with a statement he made regarding the recent shortage of medicines.

When Ada Derana inquired from Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha, he stated that he is currently at the Public Service Commission following a summons issued through the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha was commended for discharging his duties with utmost dedication during a horrific bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya main road, last week. Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha acted with great dedication to save the lives of the victims, disregarding his own safety.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)