Five killed in Jerusalem shooting attack, paramedics say

Five people have been killed and seven seriously wounded in a shooting attack by Palestinian gunmen in Jerusalem, paramedics and police say.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service identified the dead as three men in their 30s, one woman in her 50s, and one man in his 50s. Nine people with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals along with three others injured by broken glass.

Israeli police said two “terrorists” opened fire towards a bus stop at Ramot Junction, on the city’s northern outskirts. A security officer and a civilian returned fire, and “neutralised” the attackers, it added.

There was no immediate claim from any armed groups, although Hamas praised the attack.

The police said a large number of officers were securing the area, and that bomb disposal units were ensuring that it was safe while forensic teams gathered evidence.

The Israeli military said soldiers had also been deployed to the area and were searching for suspects in co-operation with the police.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meanwhile conducting a situation assessment with the heads of the security establishment following the attack, his office said.

Source: BBC

- Agencies