Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1.6 million in 2025

The number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has surpassed 1.6 million.

According to latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), as of 7 September 2025, a total of 1,604,018 foreign nationals have arrived in the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 37,495 tourists have arrived in the country in the first seven days of September.

A total of 10,171 tourists arrived from India in September which accounts to 27.1%. Furthermore, 3,033 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,426 from Germany, 1,806 from Australia and 1,803 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka this month.

Meanwhile, among the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025, 335,766 individuals are from India.

Furthermore, 154,174 individuals from the UK and 119,592 persons from Russia also visited Sri Lanka in 2025, the SLTDA noted.