UN Rights Chief presents report on Sri Lanka at Human Rights Council

September 8, 2025   04:23 pm

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk today (08) presented the much-anticipated report on Sri Lanka by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genève.

Through the report, High Commissioner Volker Türk urged the Sri Lankan government for the establishment of a dedicated judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to handle cases involving alleged human rights violations and alleged breaches of international humanitarian law.

While presenting the report, the UN rights chief called for international engagement, including through the UN Human Rights Council and emphasized that it remains essential and can be supportive of accountability and long-term reconciliation and sustainable peace.

He said while primary responsibility for investigating and prosecuting alleged crimes under international law and ensuring accountability lies with the government of Sri Lanka, this can be complemented and supported by international means.

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner said the council and individual member states of the United Nations should continue to support and use the complementary role of the strengthened capacity of the OHCHR to undertake accountability-related work under previous Human Rights Council resolutions passed on Sri Lanka and contribute to meaningful accountability and reconciliation efforts both in Sri Lanka and internationally.

Other recommendations include the release of military-held land in the north and east, repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), and the release of long-term PTA detainees.

The report also recommended the comprehensive security sector reform and broader constitutional, legal and institutional changes to meet international human rights obligations.

The report follows the High Commissioner’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, where he met officials, civil society, political parties and religious leaders.

The 60th session of the Human Rights Council which commenced earlier today in Genève will continue until October 8.

