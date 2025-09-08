Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath says Sri Lanka rejects any external interference or mechanisms to investigate alleged human rights violations that occurred during the conflict with the LTTE.

Responding to the report presented on Sri Lanka by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genève today (08), Minister Vijitha Herath on behalf of the government said Sri Lanka is committed to the accountability process only through a domestic mechanism.

Foreign Minister Herath said since coming into power, the present National People’s Power (NPP)-led government has taken a number of steps to ensure the safety and prosperity of all Sri Lankans.

The Minister therefore requested the UN Human Rights Council to acknowledge the progress made by the new government and sought additional time for the administration to deliver its promises to all Sri Lankans including on the accountability mechanisms.

Earlier this afternoon, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk presented the report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the Human Rights Council.

In the report issued on Sri Lanka, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the Sri Lankan government’s pledges to deliver justice, restore the rule of law, and eliminate discrimination and divisive politics must finally yield concrete results.

The report also called for a clear acknowledgment of the alleged violations and abuses committed – including during the civil war – and recognition of the State’s responsibility and that of the non-state armed groups, including the LTTE.

Through the report, Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk urged the Sri Lankan government for the establishment of a dedicated judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to handle cases involving alleged human rights violations and alleged breaches of international humanitarian law.

Other recommendations include the release of military-held land in the north and east, repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), and the release of long-term PTA detainees.

The report also recommended the comprehensive security sector reform and broader constitutional, legal and institutional changes to meet international human rights obligations.

The report follows the High Commissioner’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, where he met officials, civil society, political parties and religious leaders.

The 60th session of the Human Rights Council which commenced earlier today in Genève will continue until October 8.