At least 10 killed, several injured as Nepal youths clash with police during protest against social media ban

At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Monday as Nepal police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrations led by youths against a government ban on social media sites in Kathmandu.

“Until now 10 protesters have died and 87 are injured,” Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Kathmandu valley police, told AFP.

The Army has been deployed to control the situation, military officials said.

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of ‘Gen Z’, clashed with the riot police in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu.

The protests turned violent when some agitators entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to resort to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, PTI reported citing eyewitnesses.

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was packed with those injured after the clashes.

The Kathmandu District Administration issued a prohibitory order from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm in areas surrounding the Parliament building to curb the unrest.

“No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone,” Chief District Officer Chhabi Lal Rijal said in a notice.

The local administration later extended the restrictive order to various areas surrounding Rastrapati Bhawan, the Vice-President’s residence and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Waving national flags, young demonstrators in the capital city Kathmandu started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the social media prohibitions and corruption.

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags.

Protesters pushed through barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

“Tear gas and water cannons were used after the protestors breached into the restricted area,” police spokesman Shekhar Khanal told AFP. “Many on both sides are injured.”

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.

“We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.

“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal,” he said.

Similar protests have been organised in other cities as well.

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.

“We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation,” she told AFP.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

“There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well,” said protester Bhumika Bharati.

About two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to register their companies officially in the country, the government said.

The affected companies were given seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer. Those which failed to register have been blocked since last week.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and operate without interruption.

The move by the authorities came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”

The bill has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to “creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use”.

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.

The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.

It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.

