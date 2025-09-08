Suspect arrested for filming Chief Justices vehicle convoy remanded

September 8, 2025   06:12 pm

An individual who allegedly filmed the vehicle convoy of the Chief Justice has been remanded until September 10, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the suspect, who was arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police, was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama.

Police informed court that investigations related to the suspect are still ongoing, and accordingly requested court to remand the suspect further.

They also requested a court order to send the suspect’s mobile phone to the Government Analyst for examination.

The attorney appearing for the suspect stated that his client apologises for photographing the vehicle convoy in question, and requested that the suspect be released on bail.

After considering the submissions, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until September 10, and also directed that the mobile phone be sent to the Government Analyst.

