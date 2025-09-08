Drivers negligence caused Ella bus accident: Police

Drivers negligence caused Ella bus accident: Police

September 8, 2025   06:41 pm

Last week’s bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya road occurred due to the negligence of the driver, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Indika Hapugoda.

DIG Hapugoda stated that the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a precipice.

The accident took place on September 4 near the 24th milepost on the Ella–Wellawaya main road.

The bus was transporting a group of Tangalle Municipal Council staff members and their families, who were returning from a leisure trip.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 15 people and injuries to 17 others.

Multiple agencies have launched investigations into the incident.

Speaking at a media briefing held today, DIG Hapugoda confirmed a special investigation is being conducted over the bus accident and noted that motor traffic inspectors have already examined the site.

He said under the guidance of the Senior DIGs in charge of Badulla and Bandarawela divisions, a special police team has been appointed to carry out inquiries.

DIG Hapugoda said preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred primarily due to the driver’s carelessness.

He stated, “the bus was driven by a 25-year-old man who was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, leading it to plunge off the road into a ravine.”

DIG Hapugoda also revealed that from January 1 to September 4, 2025, a total of 1,757 fatal road accidents had occurred in Sri Lanka, claiming 1,870 lives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Seven-day detention orders obtained by police for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

Several significant religious events held to mark Binara Full Moon Poya Day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)