Last week’s bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya road occurred due to the negligence of the driver, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Indika Hapugoda.

DIG Hapugoda stated that the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a precipice.

The accident took place on September 4 near the 24th milepost on the Ella–Wellawaya main road.

The bus was transporting a group of Tangalle Municipal Council staff members and their families, who were returning from a leisure trip.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 15 people and injuries to 17 others.

Multiple agencies have launched investigations into the incident.

Speaking at a media briefing held today, DIG Hapugoda confirmed a special investigation is being conducted over the bus accident and noted that motor traffic inspectors have already examined the site.

He said under the guidance of the Senior DIGs in charge of Badulla and Bandarawela divisions, a special police team has been appointed to carry out inquiries.

DIG Hapugoda said preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred primarily due to the driver’s carelessness.

He stated, “the bus was driven by a 25-year-old man who was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, leading it to plunge off the road into a ravine.”

DIG Hapugoda also revealed that from January 1 to September 4, 2025, a total of 1,757 fatal road accidents had occurred in Sri Lanka, claiming 1,870 lives.