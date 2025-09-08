Facebook, WhatsApp, X: List of 26 Apps banned in Nepal

Nepal has banned 26 social media and communication platforms after they failed to register with the government under new social media regulations.

The ban, effective September 4 midnight, has led to protests that disrupted communication, press freedom and business operations across the country.

The banned apps are:

Facebook - Social Media

Facebook Messenger - Messaging

Instagram - Social Media

WhatsApp - Messaging

YouTube - Video Sharing

X (Twitter) - Microblogging

LinkedIn - Professional Network

Snapchat - Social Media

Reddit - Community Forum

Discord - Messaging / Community

Pinterest - Visual Discovery

Signal - Messaging

Threads - Microblogging

WeChat - Messaging / Social

Quora - Q&A Community

Tumblr - Blogging / Social

Clubhouse - Audio Chat

Mastodon - Microblogging

Rumble - Video Sharing

MeWe - Social Media

VK (VKontakte) - Social Media

Line - Messaging

IMO - Messaging

Zalo - Messaging

Soul - Social Networking

Hamro Patro - Local Nepali App

The ban has provoked a wave of protests across the country, particularly among the youth. On Monday, thousands of young demonstrators marched to the Parliament in Kathmandu, voicing opposition to the restrictions.

Predominantly led by students and Gen Z activists, the protests escalated into clashes with security forces. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition, resulting in 14 deaths and over 100 were injured.

Authorities imposed curfews in key areas, including around the Parliament and Singha Durbar, the seat of government.

Called the “Gen Z Revolution”, the movement opposes the social media ban and also the perceived government corruption and the erosion of democratic freedoms. Many students joined the protests wearing school uniforms.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the ban. “The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty?” he said as per The Guardian, adding that the measures are intended to prevent the spread of misinformation.

- Agencies