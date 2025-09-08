Police equipment used for official duties found on land in Middeniya

Equipment used by officers in field operations, along with items resembling official police uniforms have been found buried on a plot of land in Middeniya, where chemicals believed to be imported for the production of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) were previously discovered, police stated.

Officers attached to the Middeniya Police Station conducted a search and excavation on the land, uncovering several hidden items today (08).

Among the findings were, police sportswear, gear used in field operations by police officers and fabric and accessories resembling official police uniforms.

The recovered items have been taken into police custody, and further investigations are set to begin.

The land, located in Thalawa South, Middeniya, was earlier revealed to be linked to a consignment of chemical substances imported for the production of ‘Ice’ in Sri Lanka, based on ongoing investigations conducted by the Western Province North Crimes Division.

These investigations are connected to five suspects identified as members of organized criminal gangs, who were arrested in Indonesia and brought back to Sri Lanka on August 30.

During a separate raid on September 6, a team from the Police Special Task Force (STF) discovered five live hand grenades, 17 rounds of live ammunition of T-56 assault rifle, two live rounds of 12-bore shotgun ammunition and an empty magazine.

The discovery of the items today further deepens the investigation, suggesting possible links to impersonation of law enforcement personnel or planned criminal activities under the guise of police operations, police noted.