Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

A few showers may occur in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.