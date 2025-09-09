Train services on Kelani Valley Line restricted to Kosgama

September 9, 2025   06:11 am

Train services along the Kelani Valley Line have been restricted to the Kosgama Railway Station, the Railway Control Room said.

The decision has been taken due to a derailment in Puwakpitiya in Avissawella, last evening (08).

The Department of Railways stated that a train travelling from Colombo to Avissawella derailed between Puwakpitiya and Avissawella railway stations last evening.

Accordingly, train services on the Kelani Valley Line have been restricted to Kosgama.

