Train services on Kelani Valley Line restricted to Kosgama

Train services along the Kelani Valley Line have been restricted to the Kosgama Railway Station, the Railway Control Room said.

The decision has been taken due to a derailment in Puwakpitiya in Avissawella, last evening (08).

The Department of Railways stated that a train travelling from Colombo to Avissawella derailed between Puwakpitiya and Avissawella railway stations last evening.

Accordingly, train services on the Kelani Valley Line have been restricted to Kosgama.