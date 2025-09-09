The United Kingdom (UK) has called for “tangible and sustained progress” on human rights and accountability in Sri Lanka while also emphasizing the importance of exhuming and investigating mass grave sites in accordance with international standards.

The UK delivered a statement at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), during the Interactive Dialogue on the report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka on Monday.

The statement was delivered by the UK’s Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.

In her remarks, Ambassador Sanders thanked UN High Commissioner Volker Türk for his report and recent visit to Sri Lanka, while welcoming the Sri Lankan government’s stated commitments on human rights and accountability.

However, she emphasized the need for “tangible and sustained progress.”

The UK stressed the importance of exhuming and investigating mass grave sites in accordance with international standards and raised concerns over ongoing issues, including arbitrary detention, custodial deaths, intimidation of human rights defenders, and the targeting of minority communities.

Ambassador Sanders expressed particular concern over the continued use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), despite public commitments by the Sri Lankan government to repeal the law.

“We remain deeply concerned about the continued use of legislation such as the Prevention of Terrorism Act to restrict fundamental freedoms despite public commitments to abolish it,” the statement said.

The UK further urged the Sri Lankan government to reinvigorate the work of domestic institutions focusing on reparations and missing persons.

The statement underscored that reconciliation and accountability processes must be inclusive, comprehensive, and aligned with international standards, with the participation and confidence of affected communities.

The UK also called on the OHCHR to continue its work on addressing conflict-related sexual violence in Sri Lanka, identifying this as a matter requiring urgent attention.

“We encourage you to take forward your Office’s important work on conflict-related sexual violence and stress the need for this issue to be addressed as a matter of priority in Sri Lanka.”

Reaffirming its position, the UK concluded by expressing its willingness to work constructively with the Sri Lankan government to advance progress on these issues.