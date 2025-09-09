Former Minister Rajitha produced before court

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who was remanded in custody following his arrest, was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this morning (09).

Senaratne, who previously appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on August 29, had been remanded until September 09 in connection with a separate case filed by the Bribery Commission.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, following which he was taken into custody after appearing in court on August 29.