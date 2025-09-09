Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne granted bail

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne granted bail

September 9, 2025   10:50 am

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this morning (09).

The Magistrate ordered Senaratne’s release on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 2 million each.

An overseas travel ban was also imposed on the former minister, said Ada Derana reporter.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials from the Bribery Commission and the legal representatives of the former Minister.

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who was remanded in custody following his arrest, was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this morning (09).

Senaratne, who previously appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on August 29, had been remanded until September 09 in connection with a separate case filed by the Bribery Commission. 

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, following which he was taken into custody after appearing in court on August 29.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)

Batticaloa Airport to be developed for tourism promotion - CAA Chairman (English)