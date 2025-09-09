Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne granted bail

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this morning (09).

The Magistrate ordered Senaratne’s release on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 2 million each.

An overseas travel ban was also imposed on the former minister, said Ada Derana reporter.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the facts presented by officials from the Bribery Commission and the legal representatives of the former Minister.

Senaratne, who previously appeared before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on August 29, had been remanded until September 09 in connection with a separate case filed by the Bribery Commission.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, following which he was taken into custody after appearing in court on August 29.

