Cabinet approval to present 2026 Appropriation Bill to Parliament

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the submission of the Appropriation Bill for the 2026 financial tear to the Parliament.

Earlier, at the Cabinet meeting held on July 01, the Cabinet had approved the drafting of the Appropriation Bill.

The Bill, prepared by the Legal Draftsman, has since received clearance from the Attorney General.

Accordingly, the Cabinet also approved the President’s proposal to publish the Bill in the Government Gazette prior to its submission to Parliament for approval.