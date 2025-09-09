Nepal PM resigns after deadly protests triggered by social media ban

Nepal PM resigns after deadly protests triggered by social media ban

September 9, 2025   02:37 pm

Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned after violent anti-corruption protests.

The news comes as demonstrators defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban.

Mr Oli’s government lifted the ban after protests turned violent when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament on Monday.

“The PM has quit,” Oli’s aide Prakash Silwal told Reuters.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

