Sampath Manamperi an ex-cop and suspect in Raviraj murder  Cabinet Spokesman

Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa reveals that Sampath Manamperi, who is accused of concealing two container loads of raw materials allegedly used to manufacture the drug ‘Ice’ and belonging to underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, has been identified as a former police intelligence officer.

Participating in the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (09), Minister Jayatissa said that the absconding suspect has also been identified as a suspect in the murder of the late Nadarajah Raviraj, a former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian.

The minister further stated, “This person named Sampath Manamperi has served as a police constable for a while. He has also served as an intelligence officer for a short period. He had also been identified as a suspect in the murder of MP Raviraj.”

Jayatissa stated that he had contested as a candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) despite those allegations and that simply cancelling his party membership would not suffice.

“This Manamperi family is a family that politicians in areas including Tangalle, Middeniya and Hambantota have closely associated with and visited. Therefore, the biggest thing that the SLPP members including Namal Rajapaksa can do is to hand over Sampath Manamperi to the police…,”he said.