Kathmandus Tribhuvan International Airport closed until further notice
September 9, 2025 03:26 pm
Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations across the Kathmandu Valley.
Following the continuous incidents of fires in areas including Gothatar, coupled with deteriorating aviation security conditions, prompted the closure, according to the TIA sources.
The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.
Both domestic and international flights remain suspended until further notice.