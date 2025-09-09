No reports of injuries to Sri Lankans due to violent protests in Nepal: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that so far there have been no reports of any Sri Lankans being injured owing to on-going protests in Nepal.

When inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson of the Ministry said the Sri Lankan Embassy in Nepal is actively seeking information about Sri Lankans in the country and their whereabouts.

A majority of the Sri Lankans in Nepal are on student visas, the spokesperson added.

Widespread protests led by youths under the banner of ‘Gen Z’ broke out in Nepal as the KP Sharma Oli-led government banned WhatsApp, Facebook, X, YouTube and 22 other social media sites in the country.

As the protests grew violent, resulting in the deaths of 19 people, the government late on Monday revoked the ban.

However, anti-government protests continued over the lives lost in the agitation across the country. Authorities already reportedly imposed curfew in the key areas of the capital after the deaths in Monday’s protest.