No reports of injuries to Sri Lankans due to violent protests in Nepal: MFA

No reports of injuries to Sri Lankans due to violent protests in Nepal: MFA

September 9, 2025   04:03 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that so far there have been no reports of any Sri Lankans being injured owing to on-going protests in Nepal.

When inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson of the Ministry said the Sri Lankan Embassy in Nepal is actively seeking information about Sri Lankans in the country and their whereabouts.

A majority of the Sri Lankans in Nepal are on student visas, the spokesperson added.

Widespread protests led by youths under the banner of ‘Gen Z’ broke out in Nepal as the KP Sharma Oli-led government banned WhatsApp, Facebook, X, YouTube and 22 other social media sites in the country.

As the protests grew violent, resulting in the deaths of 19 people, the government late on Monday revoked the ban.

However, anti-government protests continued over the lives lost in the agitation across the country. Authorities already reportedly imposed curfew in the key areas of the capital after the deaths in Monday’s protest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)