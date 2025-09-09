Foreign Ministry issues advisory for Sri Lankans in Nepal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Sri Lankans in Nepal to take precautions and remain indoors to protect themselves from possible attacks amidst the ongoing violent protests in the country.

The ministry further announced that Sri Lankan Embassy officials can be contacted 24 hours a day over the phone via the number: ‪+977 9851048653‬.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thushara Rodrigo requested Sri Lankans in Nepal to keep a supply of water and dry food with them at all times, and that people who use medications should always keep them close.

He stated that the ministry continues to monitor the situation and is in touch with the Sri Lankan mission and several community leaders in Nepal.

The spokesman revealed that a total of 99 Sri Lankans are currently in Nepal and that this includes students (22), embassy staff and others.

He added that so far there have been no reports of any Sri Lankans being affected and that university students have already been contacted via WhatsApp group messages.