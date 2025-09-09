Foreign Ministry issues advisory for Sri Lankans in Nepal

Foreign Ministry issues advisory for Sri Lankans in Nepal

September 9, 2025   05:08 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Sri Lankans in Nepal to take precautions and remain indoors to protect themselves from possible attacks amidst the ongoing violent protests in the country.

The ministry further announced that Sri Lankan Embassy officials can be contacted 24 hours a day over the phone via the number:  ‪+977 9851048653‬.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thushara Rodrigo requested Sri Lankans in Nepal to keep a supply of water and dry food with them at all times, and that people who use medications should always keep them close.

He stated that the ministry continues to monitor the situation and is in touch with the Sri Lankan mission and several community leaders in Nepal. 

The spokesman revealed that a total of 99 Sri Lankans are currently in Nepal and that this includes students (22), embassy staff and others. 

He added that so far there have been no reports of any Sri Lankans being affected and that university students have already been contacted via WhatsApp group messages. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Sri Lanka committed to accountability process only through domestic mechanisms: FM tell UNHRC (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Former MP Nimal Lanza arrested over assault incident granted bail (English)

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

Authorities continue to discover stocks of chemicals allegedly used in manufacturing 'Ice' drugs

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath departs for Geneva to attend UNHRC session (English)