Several blasts heard in Qatars Doha, Israeli media says Hamas leadership targeted
September 9, 2025 07:08 pm
Israeli army radio said Israel tried to attack Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.
Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.
Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its Gaza chief.
Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.
