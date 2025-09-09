Israeli army radio said Israel tried to attack Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its Gaza chief.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies