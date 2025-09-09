Nepal Army to take charge of security following violent protests

Nepal Army to take charge of security following violent protests

September 9, 2025   10:32 pm

The Nepal Army on Tuesday said that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm, hours after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned following 27 hours of violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”.

It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.

Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister Oli’s resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to the Parliament, the President’s Office, PM’s residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday’s protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night. PTI SBP GSP GSP

Source: PTI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Amendment to Press Council Act not an attempt to suppress social media - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Cabinet greenlights Rs. 750M allocation for first stage of Dambulla Industrial Park (English)

Sri Lanka needs thinkers who question, create, and innovate  PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka needs thinkers who question, create, and innovate  PM Harini (English)

Sampath Manamperi an ex-cop and suspect in Raviraj murder  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sampath Manamperi an ex-cop and suspect in Raviraj murder  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

CEB workers threaten to intensify trade union action if demands are not met (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)

Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana (English)