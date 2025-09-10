Sri Lankans in Nepal reported safe  Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today that all Sri Lankans residing in Nepal are safe, with no incidents reported involving them.

According to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kathmandu, a total of 102 Sri Lankans are currently living in Nepal.

The Embassy is maintaining close contact with the community through social media groups and personal networks to ensure their safety and well-being.

Arrangements have also been made for Sri Lankans in Nepal to reach out to the Embassy for any assistance they may require, the Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stated that it remains in constant communication with the Embassy in Kathmandu.