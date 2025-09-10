Electricity tariffs to increase by 6.8%?

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has proposed a 6.8% increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Accordingly, the PUCSL has decided to obtain public opinion on the proposed amendments.

The PUCSL stated that the general public can submit their comments and suggestions in writing to the Commission.

To obtain verbal feedback, the PUCSL will conduct nine public consultations covering all nine provinces.

These public consultation sessions for verbal submissions will commence on September 18, 2025.

The PUCSL further stated that written comments and suggestions related to the public consultation on the third electricity tariff revision of 2025 can be submitted via the following methods before October 7, 2025:

Email: info@pucsl.gov.lk

WhatsApp: 076 427 1030

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pucsl

By post:

Public Consultation on the Third Electricity Tariff Revision – 2025

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka

6th Floor, Bank of Ceylon Trade Tower,

Colombo 3.