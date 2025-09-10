The Sri Lankan Embassy in Kathmandu has provided an update on the status of Sri Lankans in Nepal amidst the ongoing situation, the Foreign Ministry stated.

A group of 73 Sri Lankan pilgrims, who traveled to Lumbini by road from India, is currently at the India–Nepal border preparing to depart Nepal, the ministry spokesman said.

Embassy officials have directly engaged with Nepalese immigration authorities to expedite the necessary procedures, as the system is reportedly not functioning normally.

The Embassy further stated that the Nepal Army has taken control of the security situation in the country and has issued instructions for the public to remain at home.

Reports indicate that the public is largely complying with these directives, the spokesman added.