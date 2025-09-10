Owner of bus involved in fatal Ella crash arrested

Owner of bus involved in fatal Ella crash arrested

September 10, 2025   10:45 am

The owner of the bus involved in the recent fatal accident on the Ella-Wellawaya road has been taken into police custody, police said.

Ella Police arrested the owner for negligence in the proper maintenance of the vehicle, which led to the deaths of 15 people.

The accident occurred on Thursday night (04) near the 24th milepost on the Ella–Wellawaya road, when a bus veered off the road and plunged into a precipice, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and injuries to 17 others.

The bus driver was also among those killed in the accident.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether he had consumed any intoxicating substances prior to the crash.

Of those who died, 12 were employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, 11 of the injured are still receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital.

 

