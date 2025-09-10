Trump calls on EU to impose 100% tariff on China and India to pressure Putin

Donald Trump has called on the European Union (EU) to hit China and India with tariffs of up to 100% to force Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The US president made the demand during a meeting between US and EU officials on Tuesday discussing options to increase economic pressure on Russia, a source familiar with the discussions has told the BBC.

Trump, who previously pledged to end the conflict on “day one” of becoming president, is struggling to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv and as Russia’s strikes on Ukraine intensify.

Separately, Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to talk to Putin on a call this week or early next week.

China and India are major buyers of Russian oil, which helps to keep the country’s economy and war machine afloat.

Last month, the US imposed a 50% tariff on goods from India, which included a 25% penalty for its transactions with Russia.

Although the EU has said it would end its dependency on Russian energy, around 19% of its natural gas imports still come from there.

If the EU does impose the tariffs on China and India it would mark a change to its approach of attempting to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than levies.

Trump’s request to the EU, first reported by the Financial Times, follows remarks from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said Washington was prepared to escalate economic pressure but needed stronger European backing

Ukraine’s main government building in Kyiv was struck by a Russian missile over the weekend - in an attack that was seen as both symbolic and a major increase of aggression by the Kremlin.

The strikes across the country marked the heaviest aerial bombardment on Ukraine since the war began. Ukraine said Russian forces used at least 810 drones and 13 missiles.

On Tuesday, more than 20 civilians were killed by a Russian glide bomb in the eastern Donbas region, as they queued to collect their pensions.

Trump said he was “not happy with the whole situation” and threatened harsher sanctions on the Kremlin.

The US president has previously pledged harsher measures against Russia, but not taken any action despite Putin ignoring his deadlines and threats of sanctions.

A highly anticipated summit between the leaders in Alaska last month ended without a peace deal.

Trump also said on Tuesday that the US and India were “continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers” between the two countries.

He plans to speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks and expects a “successful conclusion” to their trade talks, he wrote on social media.

In response, Modi echoed Trump’s optimism that the talks would be successful and said the two countries were “close friends and natural partners.”

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump,” he added.

Trump’s comments have been seen by some as the latest sign of a reconciliation between Washington and Delhi, after a collapse in their trade negotiations.

Last week, Trump emphasised the “special relationship” between India and the US, saying “there’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion”.



Source: BBC

--Agencies