Former Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando arrested

September 10, 2025   01:47 pm

Former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal Fernando has been arrested.

He has been arrested by officers attached to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 12:50 p.m. today (10).

The Bribery Commission stated the former Mayor has been arrested in connection with an allegation of causing losses to the government by awarding road development projects of the Moratuwa Municipal Council to his associates.

He has reportedly granted 112 contracts using his own discretion and issued payments in violation of accepted procedures.

Former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal Fernando is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today, the Bribery Commission stated.

