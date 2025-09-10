Nepal Protests: Army urges foreign nationals to seek assistance if needed

The Nepal Army has advised all foreign nationals who are stranded or require assistance in Nepal to contact nearby security personnel or authorities.

A semblance of normalcy returned to Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, today (10) after two days of massive protests that turned violent following the deaths of 19 people, mostly youth, on Monday.

The Nepal Army then took charge of security, with military personnel deployed across the capital. Over the past two days, protests in Nepal escalated quickly into violence and the storming of government buildings.

The Army said in a statement, ‘Hotels, tourism operators, and other organizations hosting foreign nationals are also requested to coordinate and facilitate any rescue or support efforts as needed.’

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism requested all Sri Lankan nationals in Nepal to remain vigilant and adhere to the advice of local authorities in view of the prevailing situation.

The Ministry said for any assistance, Sri Lankans have been requested to contact the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu through the dedicated helpline, +9779851048653.

In another development, the Supreme Court of Nepal has suspended all hearings until further notice.

In a notice, the Chief Registrar said that all files, documents, and servers were destroyed in Tuesday’s arson attack. As a result, hearings scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled, and all proceedings from Thursday onward have been suspended indefinitely, the court said.

On Tuesday, protesters targeted the Supreme Court, Parliament, Singha Durbar, the seat of government, and various other government offices across the country.

The student-led ‘Gen Z’ protests in Nepal, which began in response to a government ban on social media, expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the K.P. Sharma Oli dispensation and the country’s political elite over allegations of corruption and apathy towards the common people.

Prime Minister Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, even as the ban on social media was lifted late on Monday night. The demonstrators stormed many government buildings and set the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.