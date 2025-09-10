SJB threatens to bring NCM against Speaker

September 10, 2025   02:48 pm

The opposition is prepared to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker of House, General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara in Parliament.

He made this statement when the Speaker announced his decision regarding the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition against Deputy Defence Minister, Retired Major General Aruna Jayasekara.

Parliamentarian Madduma Bandara further said that if the Speaker fails to safeguard the democratic rights of the opposition, a no-confidence motion will be brought against him.

Responding to this, Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated in Parliament that the opposition will never succeed in defeating the Speaker through a no-confidence motion.

The Minister said they have no objections to the order of the Speaker and as the ruling party, they are prepared to debate the matter at any given time.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake requested MP Madduma Bandara to bring a motion related to Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara within parliamentary procedures and they will face it successfully as a government.

