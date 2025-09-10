Former Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando remanded

Former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal Fernando, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier today (10), has been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was remanded until September 23 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama.

Former Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando was arrested at around 12:50 p.m.

The Bribery Commission stated the former Mayor has been arrested in connection with an allegation of causing losses to the government by awarding road development projects of the Moratuwa Municipal Council to his associates.

He has reportedly granted 112 contracts using his own discretion and issued payments in violation of accepted procedures.