Sri Lanka expresses concern over recent strikes in Qatar

September 10, 2025   03:27 pm

Sri Lanka today expressed deep concern over the recent strikes reported in Qatar, which it says might further escalate volatility and undermine regional security. 

“Sri Lanka emphasizes the need for restraint and to be committed to diplomatic dialogue towards peace and stability in the region while upholding universally accepted international norms and laws,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement. 

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East in what the U.S. described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests.

The operation was especially sensitive because mediator Qatar has been hosting negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war which has been raging for nearly two years.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV the group’s top leadership had survived the attack.
 
--With Agencies Inputs 

