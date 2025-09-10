Presidents Entitlements (Repeal) Bill passed in Parliament

The second reading of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill has been passed with a majority of 150 votes in Parliament, a short while ago.

During the vote on the second reading of the bill, a total of 151 Members of Parliament voted in favor while New Democratic Front (NDF) MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake voted against it.

Accordingly, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced that the bill has been passed with a majority of 150 votes.

Subsequently, the bill proceeded to the third reading or the committee stage.

Following the committee stage, the Speaker announced that the bill has been approved without amendments in Parliament.