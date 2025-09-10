Aswesuma welfare benefit allowances to be credited on Friday

The Welfare Benefits Board has announced that the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit allowances for the month of September will be credited to the beneficiary bank accounts on Friday (12).

Accordingly, a total of 1,421,574 families are scheduled to receive the allowance for this month, with over Rs. 11.2 billion allocated for the payments.

The Welfare Benefits Board stated that the beneficiaries will be able to access their funds from their designated ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits bank accounts starting Friday.