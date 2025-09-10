Rs. 500M allocated to upgrade science labs in schools across the country

September 10, 2025   04:39 pm

A financial allocation of Rs. 500 million has been set aside under the 2025 Secondary Education Sector Improvement Programme (SESIP) for the purchase of equipment and chemicals for science laboratories in 1AB and 1C category schools across the island.

This will be a school-based grant, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Science Division of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training is currently in the process of transferring the allocated funds to School Development Society (SDS) accounts.

The disbursement is being made based on the number of students in each school.
Under this scheme, the maximum amount a school can receive is Rs. 1 million, while the minimum is Rs. 40,000.

The main objectives of this initiative are to promote science education, enhance practical activities, and strengthen infrastructure required for the successful implementation of upcoming educational reforms, said the Ministry of Education.

