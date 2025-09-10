Speaker endorses the certificate on Presidents Entitlements (Repeal) Bill

September 10, 2025   05:02 pm

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certification on the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill which was passed in Parliament earlier today (10).

The Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill was passed in Parliament today (10) by a majority of 150 votes. 

The debate on the second reading of the Bill began at 11.30 am today and was followed by a second reading vote at around 3.30 pm, with 151 votes in favour and 1 vote against.

This Bill, which was presented to Parliament on 7 August 2025 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, is a Bill to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, No. 4 of 1986.

Accordingly, any residence provided to, or monthly allowance paid to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 2 of the repealed Act;  monthly secretarial allowance paid to, and official transport and such other facilities provided to, a former President or the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 3 of the repealed Act; and  monthly pension paid to the widow of a former President in terms of the provisions of section 4 of the repealed Act, will be abolished.

 

