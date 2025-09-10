Appeals Court to hear petition filed seeking interim order against former Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela

September 10, 2025   05:22 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered that a writ petition—which seeks an interim injunction to prevent former Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela from functioning as the acting Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy—be taken up for consideration on September 23.

This petition was filed by Saliya Prasad Nandasiri, a resident of Gampola, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petition was taken up today before the Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Rohantha Abeysuriya and Priyantha Fernando.

During the proceedings, the bench ordered that the petition be taken up on September 23 to confirm the facts presented.

The Commissioner of Buddhist Affairs, former Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela, and several others have been named as respondents in the petition.

