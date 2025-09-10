Nepal Protests: Kathmandu Airport reopens for civilian flights

September 10, 2025   05:30 pm

After a 24-hour closure, Kathmandu”s Tribhuvan International Airport has reopened for all civilian flights, according to a statement from the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday.

The airport had been shut down due to "adverse circumstances." The decision to resume flights was made during a meeting of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee.

The statement also advised passengers to contact their airlines for flight details and to carry their official tickets and identification when travelling to the airport.

The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z, erupted after the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

The unrest turned violent on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured across the country.

In Kathmandu alone, 18 protesters—many students in school and college uniforms—lost their lives, and over 300 others were left injured.

