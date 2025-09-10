SL committed to domestic accountability mechanism with technical support from UNHRC  FM tells UN Rights Chief

The Sri Lankan government is prepared to pursue accountability for alleged human rights violations through a domestic mechanism, with technical assistance from the Human Rights Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has informed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Minister Herath, who is currently attending the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, met with High Commissioner Türk today (10).

During the meeting, an in-depth discussion was held on the report presented by High Commissioner Volker Türk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Minister Herath provided a detailed explanation of Sri Lanka’s position on the matters raised in the report.

The High Commissioner expressed hope that the new government in Sri Lanka would mark a turning point in the protection of human rights, and that the country would not miss the opportunity to establish a proper independent investigation and accountability mechanism to address past human rights violations, the Foreign Ministry added further.