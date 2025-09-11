59-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident in Kohuwala

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Saranankara Road in Kohuwala, last night (10), police stated.

The pedestrian, who sustained severe injuries from the accident, was pronounced dead upon admission to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The deceased was a 59-year-old resident of Kokila Road, Wellawatte.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Kalubowila Hospital.

The suspect responsible for the accident has not yet been identified, while the Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.